Suspect in Detroit triple shooting granted $250 bond in prior assault case

DETROIT - After a triple shooting on Detroit's west side, residents are wondering why the suspect was even on the streets in the first place.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of shooting an 8-year-old boy, a 29-year-old mother and a 39-year-old man. Police said a 3-year-old girl was pistol-whipped at the home on Mackenzie Street and was hit so hard, she lost most of her baby teeth. Her 11-year-old brother was able to get away and get help.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the suspect had a violent history.

Craig said he's unhappy with Wayne County judges, who he believes are setting low bonds, allowing the suspected shooter back on the streets after a series of violent crimes in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and this past spring for attacking his ex-wife and children in her home.

In the most recent cases, a Wayne County judge gave him a $2,500 bond. Another judge gave him a $250 bond despite that the fact the Department of Corrections was recomending that he be held for at least 90 days.

Retired visiting Wayne County Judge Dalton Roberson and Wayne County Judge Bruce Morrow gave those recent low bonds.

"Could this have been prevented?" Craig asked. "It just seems like the system has continuously failed to properly address this person."

The children are expected to recover.

Police declined to identify the suspect as he has not officially been charged yet. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Police released an update on the conditions of the children Thursday afternoon. The 8-year-old is in stable condition and the 3-year-old has been released from the hospital.

