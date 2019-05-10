Thieves steal veteran's motorized bicycle from Eastpointe home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - An Air Force veteran said he saved for months and spent weeks building a motorized bicycle that was stolen from his Eastpointe home.

Scott Pinson said he would spend time working on the bike when he wasn't babysitting his grandchildren. The bike was something he could depend on, but theives stole it this week.

Pinson said he is disappointed and disgusted, but he's glad the thieves didn't get away with more.

"It could have been worse. I'm glad they were able to just grab the bike and leave with that rather than try to come into my kids' home," he said.

Eastpointe has been hit with a string of recent break-ins.

