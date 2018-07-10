Toddlers shot at Dearborn home daycare: Man to be sentenced for child abuse

Samantha Eubanks and Timothy Eubanks, both 32, of Dearborn, at their arraignment on Thursday, November 2, 2017. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Timothy Eubanks will be sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty last month to six counts of second-degree child abuse in connection with the shooting of two 3-year-old children at an unlicensed daycare in Dearborn.

Eubanks and his wife, Samantha Eubanks, both were charged after the toddler was shot Sept. 27, 2017 at their home on Harding Street. The Dearborn Police Department said the toddler found the weapon inside the house and fired it. Prosecutors say the shooter was the Eubanks' 3-year-old son.

Samantha Eubanks was charged with 12 counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of felony firearms violations. She is scheduled for trial on July 16.

Prosecutors allege the Eubanks' knowingly left two handguns unsecured in an upstairs bedroom while running an unlicensed daycare. At the time of the shooting, Samantha Eubanks was watching six children: three 3-year-olds, two 1-year-olds and a 4-month-old.

The Eubanks' three older children were at school at the time of the shooting. All of their six children were removed from the home and placed with relatives.

Chief says toddlers will need long-term care

In November, Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said the two toddlers injured in the shooting were at home recovering, but would require long-term care.

"Both toddlers are recovering. They'll have long-term care required," Haddad said during a news conference Nov. 2. "I've been told that they're both at home at this time. This remains a complete tragedy for our entire community."

Haddad confirmed one of the children was shot in the hip. He called it a "totally" tragic event.

"The parents should make sure they are leaving their kids someplace safe," said the chief. "We just want to pull for the kids right now."

Neighbor says she complained to city about children's care

Neighbor Carol Rittenbarry, who lives right next door, said she had seen the children out in the yard before.

"I've seen them out in the backyard playing in their diapers. There are five or six kids at the time out there, maybe more. A lot of times it's just her older children watching them," said Rittenbarry.

Rittenbarry said she was concerned by the children's care and complained to the city.

"We've called the city but the city won't do nothing about it," she said.

Rittenbarry said she couldn't say if she's surprised about there being loose weapons in the home.

"It's just scary," she said.

