Tragedy at Wayne apartment complex reminder to check batteries on carbon monoxide detectors

WAYNE. Mich. - Vanessa Daniels has lived at Hickory Hollow apartments for more than 30 years. On Thursday morning she started to have a headache and chest pains.

She called 911. Emergency room doctors told her she was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"I was sitting here, my head was hurting," Daniels said.

And when her carbon monoxide detector starting beeping, Daniels realized she had to go to the hospital.

"I felt like I was going to pass out, so the ambulance put oxygen on me right away and put IV in," Daniels said.

The next day, another family at Hickory Hollow had carbon monoxide poisoning. Crews found the couple unconcious in their apartment.

An elderly woman later died. Her husband was rushed to the hospital.

"I feel very bad for them, for the family," Daniels said.

Firefighters went door to door Friday night warning families and checking detectors.

"I told a lot of people to be aware because I heard the fire department knocking on doors last night.

Broken boilers and ventilation issues could be to blame.

The 63-year-old says her chimney was cleaned while she was in the hospital.

"It is scary to hear about anyone dying and I am living in this unit and I know a family was taken out for that, I don't know what to say or feel but it is scary," Daniels said.

Daniels is sleeping with the windows open just in case.

"You never know. I keep checking the detector that its working. It is blinking. It makes you think," Daniels said.

We are told a number of families had to spend the night at a warming shelter.

This tragedy is an important reminder to check the batteries in your carbon monoixde detectors.

