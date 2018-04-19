Train carrying new cars derails in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A train carrying new cars derailed Wednesday in Southwest Detroit.

The derailment happened near the corner of Michigan and Clark avenues. Train carriages full of cars were left on their sides.

Detroit firefighters were called to the scene as gasoline, oil and antifreeze were leaking from the cars. There was nothing leaking from the train, so officials said there's no danger at the scene.

There were no injuries.

The train is a mile long, and it could take several days to clear the scene, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.