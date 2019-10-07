Traveling art exhibit features work of Henry Ford Cancer Institute patients, staff

The artwork of about 100 patients, staff and caregivers of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute will be compiled into a traveling exhibit beginning Oct. 7, according to a release from the Henry Ford Health System.

The exhibit, titled “The First Word of Cancer is Can,” is a collaboration between Lilly Oncology, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to cancer research and development, and Henry Ford Cancer Institute’s art therapy program.

Art therapy is believed to elicit feelings of hope, sense of control, and helps to develop coping skills for diagnosis-related depression and anxiety, according to the release.

Research shows that those who participate in art therapy found it helpful in “learning about new aspects of self, freeing from constraints, an evolving process of initial struggle to later resolution,” according to an article in the Journal of the American Art Therapy Association.

The exhibit will be making the following stops:

Oct. 7-11: Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Main Lobby

Oct. 15-18: Henry Ford Hospital, P2 hospital floor and K13 Infusion Center

Infusion Center Oct. 24-25: Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Main Street

Those interested in volunteering with the Henry Ford Cancer Institute can apply on the organization's website.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.