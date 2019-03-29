Troy police arrest half-naked man with damaged car on suspicion of drunken driving

TROY, Mich. - Adam Corie Lafave, a 30-year-old man from Sterling Heights, was taken into custody on March 22 after blowing a 0.165 percent on a breathalyzer test.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man naked from the waist down arrested in Troy on suspicion of drunk driving, police say

Adam Corie Lafave (WDIV)

Lafave found himself in the back of a Troy police cruiser naked from the waist down.

It started when police received a 911 call about 6 a.m. A woman called police to alert them that a man was attempting to flag people down on the side of the road from a disabled vehicle.

Lafave was supposed to be on his way home but instead he ended up on Rochester Road with two flat tires and other damage to his car. Police believe he struck the curb.

Police said he was blocking a lane and didn't know where he was.

According to authorities, Lafave admitted to drinking prior to getting into his predicamentand was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations with a towel wrapped around his waist. Police said he performed poorly and he was submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of 0.165 percent.

You can listen to the 911 call below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.