Twin running backs at Lake Shore High School have identical stats through 7 games

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores has two star running backs who look exactly alike and share nearly identical statistics on the field.

The 6-1 St. Clair Shores Lake Shore Shorians will play in the homecoming for 7-0 Warren Woods-Tower at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game is likely to decide the league title.

If the Titans are seeing double in the backfield, that's part of the Lake Shore game plan.

Even with the help of a program, it's difficult to tell Christian and Michael Gaiera apart. It's even harder with their helmets off.

The identical twins said they've fooled teachers before, and now they're pulling the same twin trick with their stats on the field. Their yardage and touchdown numbers are identical through seven games.

Twinning has translated to winning for Coach Rich Popp's team, which is heading to the playoffs for the first time in nine years.

The twins also both play linebacker and have 3.8 GPAs.

