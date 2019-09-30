UAW members receive $250 payment as strike enters 3rd week

DETROIT - As the UAW-GM strike enters its third week, today marks a new phase for the union. Members on the picket line will now qualify for strike pay, that's $250 per week.

That comes as negotiations picked back up this morning and are ongoing, but there's still no deal in sight. Union members just missed their first paycheck. While it's day 15 of the strike, workers seem to be upbeat.

"I'm starting to get used to this thing, matter of fact, I'm settling in nicely," an auto worker said.

Monday, workers got paid for the first time since they walked off the line. However, strike pay is a far-cry from the regular pay they would've received last Friday. For those living paycheck to paycheck $250, isn't enough.

Auto analyst Kristin Dzizek said the dispute is difficult to solve because of all the big issues connected, but as long as they don't break off negotiations, it could end any moment.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 6.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.