Unknown gunman opens fire on vehicle full of children at Detroit White Castle

DETROIT - A gunman opened fire on a minivan full of children at a Detroit White Castle restaurant Friday evening.

Police are looking for the person responsible for firing multiple shots at the van that was in the parking lot of the restaurant on Joy and Greenfield roads.

The driver was hit in the back and is being treated at a hospital. Four young children were in the van; two of them were hit by flying glass.

"The 1-year-old baby, she had glass marks all over her face. It was bleeding real bad," said a girl who was in the vehicle.

She said she grabbed the children and laid them down when she heard what sounded like pebbles hitting the van.

The man who was shot drove to a nearby nail salon to get help.

