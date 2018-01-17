Updated NASA map shows calculated trajectory of Michigan meteor, where to look for meteorite

DETROIT - New data is shedding light on Tuesday night's meteor event in Michigan. Here's the latest from Paul Gross:

Meteor Update: information we received this morning suggested Macomb County as the possible landing point of any possible meteorite fragments last night. Maps from NASA now suggest that it would have been Livingston County.

USGS estimates epicenter of Michigan meteor earthquake to be north of Chelsea

NASA is also saying that pieces may have made it to the ground west of Howell. If you go searching, use a metal detector...meteorites have metal in them. Also, they’re magnetic.

Here's the NASA map with their calculated trajectory of last night's meteor.

Here's the NASA map with their calculated trajectory of last night's meteor. If you live in the area and find a rock that seems pretty heavy, a metal detector indicates that there's metal in it, and it's magnetic, then you may have found a meteorite! Let me know if you do! pic.twitter.com/UIOv8yaKdj — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) January 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.