Warren City Council makes it clear they don't think medical marijuana is evil

WARREN, Mich. - Medical marijuana was a hot topic at Tuesday's Warren City Council meeting.

On April 9, the council members voted to adopt a new ordinance to regulate medical marijuana. Three days later, Mayor Jim Fouts vetoed the ordinance, saying he wanted tighter restrictions on where dispensaries and grow operations could be.

On Tuesday night, the council needed five votes to override the veto and adopt the ordinance.

The Warren ordinance would ensure medical marijuana operations and facilities be at least 1,000 feet away from schools and at least 500 feet away from places of worship, government buildings, playgrounds and daycare centers.

Fouts vetoed the ordinance because he wanted the buffer zones increased, but he won't get his way. Council members made it clear they don't believe medical marijuana is evil.

Amy Brown owns a lab that would be inspecting the pot from grow operations and dispensaries around the state. She has one of the 10 licenses of any kind of pot business that will be allowed in Warren.

Warren marijuana battle has history

In November 2015, Fouts said wasn't against medical marijuana but he wanted to protect the city's neighborhoods from some of the negative things that he claimed comes along with it.

He has faced opposition ever since.

Sterling Heights mayor considers medical marijuana dispensaries

In nearby Sterling Heights there are no marijuana dispensaries operating, but they could possibly pop up along 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke. City officials are entertaining the idea, but residents want to make sure there are clear guidelines.

The floodgates for medical marijuana in Michigan have been open for some time, and now Sterling Heights officials believe it's time to get in on the dispensaries business.

"It's fine with me," resident Betsy Stephenson said. "I think it will reduce the illegal activities."

Mayor Michael Taylor said Sterling Heights has become a hotbed for illegal grow operations.

"Anywhere we have houses is where the grow operations are," Taylor said.

Taylor said city leaders receive many complaints about illegal grow operations from residents.

