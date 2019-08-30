Waterford Police searching for Person of Interest in deadly fire

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Waterford are asking for the public's help in finding Adonis Wilson.

Wilson is a Person of Interest in connection to a deadly fire Tuesday at a home on North Lynn Street.

A woman in her 50s died in the fire. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police believe Wilson is driving a White 2007 Dodge Caravan. It has a Michigan license plate: CCA 014.

The van is also said to have some rust.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Waterford Police Department at (248) 618-6077.

