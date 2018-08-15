Wayne County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of sergeant killed in Westland hit-and-run crash

WESTLAND, Mich. - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department lost a sergeant Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash at Hines Park in Westland.

Sgt. Lee Smith had a tremendous impact on the department during his 26 years of service. He rode motorcycles and horses as part of the road and mounted patrols and was a member of the special weapons and tactics teams. He mentored many young officers along the way.

"I don't know why the good ones get taken away," said Leon Broadnax, Smith's friend.

Memorials are growing in the area of Hines Park where Smith was killed by a hit-and-run driver while jogging.

"He was a brother to us," Broadnax said. "He was a motorcycle brother."

"Lee Smith -- he could do things to a Harley that Harley hadn't figured out yet," Wayne County Reserve Officer Milan Peele said.

Smith used his talents to help train other deputies on bikes. But Peele first met Smith during firearm training.

"I was having trouble," Peele said. "He pulled me to the side and helped me through it. If you never met him, you missed out."

"He influenced me to become a Wayne County sheriff," Mario Kadour, a deputy in training, said.

Smith's impact steered Kadour toward the field of law enforcement, and his encouragement just weeks ago has kept Kadour on course.

"Now I'm going to do it just for him," Kadour said. "I'm still at a point, like, should I keep on going or not? But now, just for him, I'm going to keep on going and become a Wayne County sheriff's deputy."

"For what he brought to the department, it pales in comparison to what he brought if you ever met him," Peele said. "That's what you lost. That's what the community lost."

Smith had just put in his papers Friday to retire in October.

Police are still searching for the black Buick Enclave that hit Smith. They said it has chrome trim and door handles, and front-end damage.

Smith's friends are calling for the driver to come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

