Wayne State University closing at 1:30 p.m. Monday due to severe weather conditions

Light pole flags for Wayne State University in Detroit's Midtown. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wayne State University will close at 1:30 p.m. Monday due to severe weather conditions, the school announced.

The president's office will remain open and all housing facilities will continue to operate normally during the closure, according to the school website.

The announcement was made at 12:45 p.m.

All essential employees still have to report to work, the announcement says.

