Week-long tribute leading up to Aretha Franklin's funeral begins

DETROIT - An Aretha Franklin tribute concert set for Thursday at Chene Park sold out in minutes Monday morning, further proving how much Detroit residents loved the Queen of Soul.

The event is just one of many this week leading up to Franklin's funeral.

Much of Detroit has already began to give a sendoff to Franklin that is part memorial, part funeral and part party.

At Franklin's father's church, New Bethal Baptist Church on Detroit's west side, a near-carnival atmosphere had shirts for sale, a growing memorial on the wall and a Gospel concert free to the public.

The Queen of Soul will lie in repose at the Wright Museum of African American history starting Friday. A group of fans from Baltimore have already arrived after driving eight hours. They said they aren't sad, but honored, to say their goodbyes.

In Metro Detroit, songbird Kimmie Horne is warning up her pipes as she will be one of more than 35 artists who have been asked to perform in "The People's Tribute to the Queen" on Thursday.

Rehearsals began Monday evening, and everyone was checking their egos at the door.

Chene Park is preparing for the tribute show that promises to immerse 6,000 people who scored free tickets in a full Aretha Franklin experience.

