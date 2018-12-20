Wendy's drive-thru worker accused of using customer's credit card at Pontiac liquor store

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Wendy's drive-thru worker is accused of stealing a customer's credit card and using it at a liquor store in Pontiac, according to police.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. Oct. 30 to a home in the 2500 block of Alveston Drive.

The homeowner said she received a text message at 2 a.m. from her credit card company that there had been suspicious charges at a liquor store in Pontiac.

The woman told police she had last used her credit card at the Wendy's in Pontiac. She believed the drive-thru attendant never returned her card, according to officials.

Surveillance video from Wendy's showed Ariana Bonner, 26, of Pontiac, putting the woman's credit card in her pocket and not returning it, police said.

Bonner was seen on surveillance video at the liquor store using the stolen credit card later that day, according to authorities.

Bonner was arraigned at 48th District Court on one count of illegally possessing and using a financial transaction device.

She is being held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 27.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.