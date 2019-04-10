West Bloomfield High School cracks down on students having food delivered during school day

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - School administrators in West Bloomfield are pumping the brakes on students using Uber Eats to have food delivered to them during the school day.

Students aren't always the ones ordering food. Parents are also ordering pizzas and more to send to students.

Now, school districts are sending a message that this practice is over.

West Bloomfield High School freshman Nathan Kallabat jumped on the bandwagon this school year.

"I was hearing people say, 'I just got some bomb pizza from Uber Eats,' so I was like, 'Why not?'" Kallabat said.

His receipt shows he ordered two any-style eggs, French toast and pancakes from Leo's Coney Island at 10:08 a.m. Jan. 29, three hours after the school day started.

"It was amazing," Kallabat said. "I was, like, the cool kid of the school for four days straight. Not telling you a lie."

West Bloomfield Principal Pat Watson tweeted that enough is enough last week, ending the trend at the school.

"Some days, eight, 10, 15 deliveries coming," Watson said. "It was nonstop -- anything from tropical smoothies to Panera to Jets. You name it, they were trying to have it delivered. It's a safety issue. We really don't want people in the building that we don't know, and two deliveries are typically not on time, and now kids are trying to get out of class and just causing a disruption."

Thanks to this new technology, vending machines don't see much cash anymore. Students don't carry cash, either, and cellphone apps make deliveries close to instant.

The clapdown on Uber Eats disappointed Kallabat.

"A little because I was surprised," Kallabat said. "I'd done it so many times. Why stop now?"

The Uber Eats trend is frustrating to school districts that spend considerable money on food.

