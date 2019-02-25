Westland opens emergency warming center as wind knocks out power across area

WESTLAND, Mich. - According to city officials, much of Westland is without power due to the severe winds.

The city is working with DTE Energy to restore power to residents.

The Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center on Dorsey Street has been opened as an emergency warming center.

It will remain a warming center until power is restored.

