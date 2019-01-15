Wixom teacher saves second-grade student from choking

WIXOM, Mich. - Elementary school teachers have their hands full every second of every day. When an emergency happened at Loon Lake Elementary in Wixom, the teacher jumped into action.

Laura Doran's second-graders were enjoying some free time when one of them ran up to her, unable to breathe. With no time to think, Doran started the Heimlich maneuver.

The student had been choking on the cap of a water bottle and spit it up. She was shaken but OK.

Local 4 spoke with the girl's father, but he said they were too tired for an interview after an eventful day.

He also wanted to make sure the spotlight was on Doran, who happens to be the school's teacher of the year.

Watch the video above for Jason Colthorp's full story.

