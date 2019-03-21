Woman's body found after being left in closet for days, Troy police say

TROY, Mich. - Homicide investigators in Troy believe a woman was killed and put in a closet at the Troy Villa mobile home park near Stephenson Highway and Maple Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Troy homicide: Woman found dead in closet at mobile home park

According to authorities, the body was in the closet for several days before anyone noticed.

Robin Jolin spent Thursday watching Troy police process a murder scene next door to her home.

"The car was missing Saturday," Jolin said. "I didn't hear anything."

Jolin hadn't seen her 61-year-old neighbor or the neighbor's car in days. Family members called to have police check on her Wednesday night. Police were inside the home, unaware that the woman's body was hidden inside a closet.

Police were able to track down the woman's son, who had her car, in Oak Park and took him into custody. When police returned to the home, they found the woman's body stuffed in the closet, covered in debris and items.

"No matter how mad you get, how do you kill your mom?" Jolin asked.

The woman's roommate told police he didn't know he had been living there with her body. Police said the roommate has been cooperative with the investigation.

Neighbors said the woman's son returned to the home Wednesday and was acting erratically and talking to himself.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.