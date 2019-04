DETROIT - A woman was left in critical condition after being shot Sunday night on Detroit's west side.

The 21-year-old woman was shot about 7 p.m. while sitting in her car near the intersection of Montrose Street and Davison. Someone opened fire on the vehicle.

The woman was rushed to a hospital.

Police have not made any arrests.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.