A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Watch NBC News special coverage of the funeral for Prince Philip, as the Royal Family gathers to mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, who passed away April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

Watch live beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday: