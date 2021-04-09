Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies at 99

Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has reportedly died.
According to the Associated Press, Buckingham Palace announced Friday morning that the prince has died at age 99.
BREAKING: Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.— The Associated Press (@AP) April 9, 2021
The prince was hospitalized earlier this year. He later returned home where he was treated for an infection and underwent a heart procedure.