Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, dies at 99

FILE - A Sunday June 3, 2012 photo from files showing Prince Philip watching the proceedings from the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London. Buckingham Palace said Thursday March 4, 2021, that Prince Philip has undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, and will remain in hospital "for a number of days." (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool File)

Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has reportedly died.

According to the Associated Press, Buckingham Palace announced Friday morning that the prince has died at age 99.

The prince was hospitalized earlier this year. He later returned home where he was treated for an infection and underwent a heart procedure.

