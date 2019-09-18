News

Ypsilanti police investigating fatal shooting near Eastern Michigan University's campus

Police have cleared the incident

By Kayla Clarke

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting in Ypsilanti near Eastern Michigan University's campus.

People are asked to avoid the area of Ballard and Cross streets. The university shared the alert on Twitter after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastern Michigan University tweeted that the incident has been cleared and police have identified the people involved in the shooting. One person was killed at the scene another was transported to a hospital.

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.