Ypsilanti police investigating fatal shooting near Eastern Michigan University's campus

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting in Ypsilanti near Eastern Michigan University's campus.

People are asked to avoid the area of Ballard and Cross streets. The university shared the alert on Twitter after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastern Michigan University tweeted that the incident has been cleared and police have identified the people involved in the shooting. One person was killed at the scene another was transported to a hospital.

EMU ALERT. Shooting reported off campus in the area of Ballard and Cross. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. — Eastern Michigan (@EasternMichU) September 18, 2019

EMU ALERT UPDATE. The Ypsilanti Police are on scene. The investigation in ongoing. — Eastern Michigan (@EasternMichU) September 18, 2019

