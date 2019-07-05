Ann Arbor's new police chief coming; ground broken for new development; Art Fair is almost here

Happy Friday!

What's been happening:

🚓 Ann Arbor is about to get a new police chief. The City Council has hired Michael Cox, who has spent the past 30 years with the Boston Police Department. He will start in mid-July. (MLive)

🏙 Southfield-based developer Redico LLC broke ground this week on its Hoover + Greene project. The 167-unit multifamily community is slated to open in spring 2021. (Crain's Detroit)

🏆 Teens from Ann Arbor's Civil Air Patrol squadron participated in the selective National Cadet Competition last weekend. (A4)

🏊 It's summertime in Michigan, and for many that means swimming in the Great Lakes. However, a University of Michigan environment and sustainability expert is warning swimmers to take precautions due to changing rip currents as water levels continue to rise. (Michigan Radio)

🥕 Food Gatherers has launched its 2019 Summer Food Service Program that provides meals for food insecure children in Washtenaw County. Here's a list of participating sites in the area. (A4)

🎥 The Ann Arbor Film Festival opened its call for entries this week for its 58th festival in 2020. (A4)

Fun to know:

🖼 The 60th annual Ann Arbor Art Fair is around the corner. Here's a guide to the event and some tips for getting the most of out the fair. (A4)

🍨 Who doesn't love an excuse to get ice cream? Here are 10 shops in the Ann Arbor area serving up delicious cold treats. (Eater Detroit)

🍜 How do you get tickets for Slurping Turtle's annual Ramen Battle Royale where local chefs compete for the best dish? Here's how. (A4)

🚀 From epic grammar fails to Tea 101 and the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, here's what's happening at the Ann Arbor District Library this month. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

