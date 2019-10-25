Eberwhite playground build 2.0; city names two new nature areas; Ann Arbor deer cull 2020

Families gather at the grand opening of the Eberwhite playground on Oct. 20, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

Last Sunday, history repeated itself at Eberwhite Elementary when the new playground that locals tirelessly built for six days was officially opened. For the second time in nearly thirty years, school staff, parents, grandparents, neighbors and members of the local community built a play structure on school grounds which they also raised funds for.

🌳 The city of Ann Arbor named two new nature areas last week: Buttonbush and Hickory. Learn how the names were chosen and how the city acquires land for preservation. (A4)

🦌 City Administrator Howard Lazarus presented City Council this week with an initial plan for the 2020 deer cull. The city hopes to kill 150 deer -- a polarizing practice within the community -- and sterilization is off the table this year. (A4)

📝 Fifth graders from Huntington Elementary School wrote Ronnie Bell -- the Wolverine who dropped a game-tying ball against Penn State last weekend -- letters of support and this is what we all needed right now. (Newsweek)

💔 Friends of a local family set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs for their son who had been battling a rare genetic brain disorder. Mayor Taylor last year proclaimed Aug. 23 Lafora Body Disease Awareness Day in recognition of Hiatham Breadiy's condition. (A4)

🚣‍♀️ Have you heard of Camp Michigania? It's been a summer camp for people of all ages since 1963 -- but you have bring a University of Michigan grad along to get in. (Boston Globe)

🧟‍♀️ Register and put on your running shoes, or grab some popcorn and head to the Arb this evening. Because it's the annual Zombie Run and who wouldn't want to witness zombies chasing people? (A4)

👻 It's Spooky Free Comic Book Day at Vault of Midnight on Saturday. Need I say more? (A4)

🕵 Love playing Clue? There's been a "murder" at the Ann Arbor District Library and you're invited to help solve it on Saturday. (A4)

🥞 Feeling hungry but want a chance of scenery? Try out these eateries that are a short drive from Ann Arbor. (A4)

🍁 We want to see your lovely Ann Arbor fall photos. Submit them to our Fall Photo Challenge by emailing allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com with the subject "Fall Photo Challenge" and we'll publish the winners!

"Since we scan the internet from the outside in, we can actually tell you as a company what you look like from an attacker's perspective."​​​​​ - Dave Corcoran, CEO of Censys in downtown Ann Arbor

