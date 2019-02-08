Help Me Hank newsletter: Pothole problems, questions and concerns

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

We’ve experienced some drastic weather changes lately. From the polar vortex to Super Bowl Sunday’s temperature of 50 degrees, here have been some crazy changes in the weather, and those changes are still happening now through the weekend. While we may love the warm weather after the cold, it means we’re going to experience more of something we hate: potholes.

Potholes can cost you time, patience, sanity and most of all, money.

We know you’re frustrated, and so are we. So, my consumer team and I are hitting the streets.

We want to know where the worst potholes are in your area.

I’ve also been to Lansing to discuss with lawmakers why we can’t seem to get our roads in shape year after year, even though it always seems like we’re under construction.

(I once heard someone refer to our state tree as the “orange construction barrel.”)

So if you’ve got pothole problems, questions or concerns, send them my way.

Check out what I’ve been covering. Watch my pothole stories by clicking here.

Recall of the week

DeWalt drills are being recalled because the wiring inside can pose a shock hazard.

The drills were sold at hardware stores nationwide, including Home Depot and Lowe's from September 2017 through November 2018.

If you have one, contact the company for a free repair.

For more information and where to contact the company, click here.

Scam of the week

A lot of people have student loans, and scammers are trying to capitalize on that.

The FTC is warning people to ignore student loan relief calls.

If someone calls saying they'll sign you up for loan forgiveness, but you'll need to pay a fee upfront, it's a scam.

Even if they say they're from the Department of Education and sound official, the government doesn't call to offer you a deal like that.

Click here to read more about the warning and how to protect yourself.

Deal of the week

Valentine's Day is just a few days away, but if you haven't gotten a gift for that special someone, don't panic.

Kay Jewelers is holding a sale of 25 to 50 percent off everything.

Click here to view the sale, going on now.

Stories of the week

Looking to get out of Michigan this winter break?

Click here to view some great travel deals.

Hundreds of people are accusing a Metro-Detroit car rental company of keeping deposits.

Watch the story here.

Did you watch the story above?

Find out how you can avoid a business that could pose a problem by clicking here.

Hoping to start budgeting better and saving money?

To try the 50/30/20 plan, click here.

Contact Hank

Email: Helpmehank@wdiv.com

Help Me Hank Hotline: 313-298-WDIV

Forward You Heard It From Hank to a friend. Receive this email from someone? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.