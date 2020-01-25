Want to adopt a pet? Here are 5 lovable pups to adopt now in Detroit

Start your day off right with some pictures of lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Marley, Pomeranian

Marley is a lovable male Pomeranian dog currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

Marley gets along well with other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date, he is neutered and he has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Marley's current caretakers say:

Marley is a very sweet and loving Pomeranian. Marley might make a good companion for another similar dog or be fine by himself.

Apply to adopt Marley today at Petfinder.

Meatball, pit bull terrier

Meatball is a male pit bull terrier dog being cared for at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Meatball gets along well with children, dogs or cats. No need to worry: He's already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Meatball's caretakers:

Meatball is not a senior dog, but he sure does he act like one. He gets along with anyone and everyone. His very moderate need for exercise and his romantic demeanor makes him the perfect addition to any family.

Apply to adopt Meatball today at Petfinder.

Cheeks, American bulldog

Cheeks is a sweet male American bulldog dog in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Cheeks plays well with other and he's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and children. He has mastered his house-training etiquette, is already neutered and has had all his shots.

Cheeks' current caretakers say:

Cheeks is a boy you can't get enough of! He was emaciated and in terrible shape but look at him now! He greets all people well and rides well in the car.

Read more about Cheeks on Petfinder.

Charity, pit bull terrier mix

Charity is a charming female pit bull terrier mix staying at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care.

She is spayed.

From Charity's current caretaker:

Charity is a social butterfly dog. He's social, loves people and like to be in the mix. She is always on the go and would enjoy exercise, training and playing. She loves to be petted and touched.

Read more about Charity on Petfinder.

Coco, pit bull terrier mix

Coco is a female pit bull terrier mix currently housed at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care.

She's already been spayed.

From Coco's current caretaker:

Coco is ready for action. She loves to play for long periods of time. Coco is always on the go and would enjoy exercise, training and playing. She loves to be petted and touched.

Read more about Coco on Petfinder.

