Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 delightful doggies to adopt now in Detroit

Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Frookie, American bulldog Frookie is an adorable male American bulldog in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit. Frookie plays well with others, and he gets along well with other dogs. He is already vaccinated and neutered. Frookie is already house-trained. Here's what Frookie's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him: Frookie came as a stray with wounds from a dog attack. He has now healed up and is ready to find his forever family. Frookie is a very goofy boy who wants a family with a sense of humor. He loves all sorts of play but also likes a walk, snuggle time and belly rubs. He likes toys and treats and can be happy while crated during a work day. Frookie is medium energy but high entertainment! He would easily maneuver a family with kids over the age of eight or any age if you have a little bit of patience. Read more about Frookie on Petfinder. Moose, mastiff Moose is a female mastiff dog in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit. Moose gets along well with other dogs and has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is spayed, and she has had all her shots. From Moose's current caretaker: Moose came to our organization moments after she was hit by a car. A vertabrae was crushed in her spine, and she was paralyzed. Luckily, she had a full recovery and is now ready for adoption. Moose is a little over 110 pounds, five years old and ready to be spoiled. She is housebroken and does not chew. Moose is looking for a casual household where she can get as much petting as possible. She also likes toys, lounge beds and hanging out in the backyard. Read more about how to adopt Moose on Petfinder. Sage, chow chow and pit bull terrier mix Sage is a darling female chow chow and pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Sage loves being around people, including kids. She is already house-trained. Sage is spayed and vaccinated. Notes from Sage's caretakers: Sage is a blast! She is a very bold, mixed breed dog. She came to us pregnant, and the puppies had a DNA test done. Knowing the dad, it leaves Sage to be a mix of chow, pitbull and rottweiler, with a little bit of German shepherd. Sage plays fetch and tug. She loves to spend time outdoors and doesn't mind wet or cold weather. Sage plays with her toys when she is alone, does not chew up dog beds and knows some commands. She is five years old and does not suffer from separation anxiety but loves to go with you on an occasional car ride. She does not like cats and is loud toward other dogs. Sage is the most fun in a yard, but her leash manners are also very workable. Read more about how to adopt Sage on Petfinder. Mario, German shepherd Mario is a darling male German shepherd dog being cared for at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Mario does great with children, and he is a real "people pet." His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered. Mario has mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what Mario's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him: Mario came to us after he was found in the sewer under an abandoned factory in Detroit. He has previously been shot in the foot, and the bullet is still there. This old injury has been deemed inoperable, but luckily Mario is not in distress from the injury. However, his one paw remains larger due to excessive tissue surrounding the bullet. Mario is crate and potty-trained and knows to sit for his food. He has likely been a stray a very long time and needs to meet new people on his terms. Mario loves treats and giving kisses. Although he is inexperienced when meeting new people, he is very mild of nature. We don't want a home with young children for Mario, as that may be overwhelming, but calmer, older children are fine. Mario is attentive and appears to not dislike other dogs from a distance. Apply to adopt Mario today at Petfinder. Malow, pit bull terrier Malow is a male pit bull terrier dog in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit. Malow is happy to keep company with other dogs. He's already house-trained. Malow is vaccinated and neutered. Malow's current caretakers say: Malow is excited to meet you and curious about the world. This wonderboy amazingly dodged between the wheels while being overrun by a car. Malow enjoys human company and toys; he is also a big fan of treats! He learned a lot in foster care and is now also dog-curious. He will need a gentle introduction to his future dog siblings. Apply to adopt Malow today at Petfinder. Howl, pit bull terrier and shepherd mix Howl is a male pit bull terrier and shepherd mix being kept at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Howl is already neutered. From Howl's current caretaker: Howl is pretty low-key. He'll play when you want and rest with you too. He loves to be petted and touched. He doesn't have a history with children so is recommended for children 10 years of age and up. Howl may prefer to be the only dog in your home and must live in a cat-free household. He enjoys walks and some attention but is comfortable hanging out and napping as well. Read more about Howl on Petfinder. Pistachio, pit bull terrier mix Pistachio is a female pit bull terrier mix currently residing at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Pistachio is already spayed. From Pistachio's current caretaker: Pistachio is the shy kind, and it may take a bit of time for her to settle in. She likes to be petted but only when she feels like it. Quick movements and noises startle Pistachio, so she may not be a good fit for children. Pistachio must also be the only pet in the household. Read more about Pistachio on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.