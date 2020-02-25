Michigan Animal Rescue League seeks donations for new shelter -- Here’s how to help

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Michigan Animal Rescue League is seeking donations as it renovates and expands its Pontiac facility.

Construction on the new facility began in July 2019 after anonymous donors gave $4 million and $1 million toward the project. Other contributors have also helped. The goal is $12 million.

The new facility will be three times larger than the current space.

Construction is expected to be finished in the fall, and the shelter is on pace to reach the $12 million goal by 2022, but there are other unfunded projects the shelter needs help with.

“MARL is on track to complete the $12 million campaign by 2022 with continued donor investments,” said Magee Humes, MARL executive director. “But we do have a number of unfunded priorities including medical equipment, specialty areas within the building and costs associated with long-term medical and behavioral care for the animals for which we are seeking community partners.”