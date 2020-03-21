Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 3 cuddly canines to adopt now in Detroit

Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Kali, terrier mix

Kali is a sweet female terrier mix being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Good news: Kali is already house-trained and vaccinated.

Kali's current caretakers say:

Kali was rescued by a woman who saw her tied up with a gash on her neck. The woman is homeless, so Kali was given to Home Fur-Ever for care. She is good with older kids and people but has issues with other dogs. She loves her toys and walks nicely on a leash. Kali is good in the home and will not destroy belongings. She is approximately one-and-a-half years old and will be spayed soon.

Read more about how to adopt Kali on Petfinder.

Popeye, English bulldog

Popeye is a handsome male English bulldog in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Popeye is happy to keep company with kids, cats and dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Popeye has been vaccinated.

Popeye's current caretakers say:

Popeye came to us as an owner surrender. He will be neutered prior to adoption but can be fostered immediately. Popeye has a passion for fun but is also content on his own. He currently has a humping habit, which likely will at least partially subside after his neuter. Like other English bulldogs, he has daily cleaning needs and requires an owner who can handle large vet bills.

Read more about Popeye on Petfinder.

Wolfie, Australian shepherd mix

Wolfie is a charming male Australian shepherd mix being kept at Home Fur-Ever.

Wolfie is a social animal, and he'll get along great with other dogs. He is already house-trained. Wolfie been vaccinated and neutered.

From Wolfie's current caretaker:

Wolfie is a very handsome dog who was rescued from out of state and transported to a shelter in Michigan last September. He was becoming stressed at the shelter, and our rescue was recently contacted to help find him a home. A potential owner should be familiar with the breed and their habits. They need regular exercise and mental stimulation. Wolfie requires a home with a fenced yard and no young children. He needs a new forever owner who has the time to devote to him and is looking for a dog with whom they can take places and socialize.

Read more about how to adopt Wolfie on Petfinder.

