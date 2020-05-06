Detroit animal shelters experience record-breaking adoption rates

DETROIT – A stay-at-home order during pandemic may seem like an odd time to add a member to your family, but in many homes -- it has turned out to be the perfect time.

Pet adoption rates in Detroit are booming. The Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter said its the highest adoption rates they’ve ever had, leaving many cages empty.

The shelter usually has between 100-200 animals, but as of Wednesday, they had 36.

While some shelters across the country have made difficult decisions to shut down and even euthanized their animals during these trying times, the DACC has gone digital.

“They go online, they can see the pets, they interact with the staff digitally or electronically or by telephone,” said DACC director Mark Kumpf. “And we do that matchmaking before they come here.”

Kasey Harms visited to adopt a dog. She waited patiently outside for the staff to bring her a dog she found on their Facebook page.

She said she always wanted to adopt and since she’s off work until the fall, the timing is perfect.

“We have that extra time, you know, to provide that extra training and hands on with the dog and take them on adventures," Harms said.

With people like Harms clearing out the shelter, the staff at DACC has more time to focus on each animal indivdually.

Even Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio added a new family member -- a dog named Chance she picked up from the DACC last week.