Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 3 cuddly canines to adopt now in Detroit

Mickey, Labrador retriever and hound mix

Mickey is a male Labrador retriever and hound mix staying at Home Fur-Ever.

Mickey is already vaccinated and neutered. Good news: He's already house-trained.

Notes from Mickey's caretakers:

Mickey is six years old. He's sweet, fun-loving and a ball of energy. He loves cuddles and treats and just being by your side. Mickey also loves going on walks but does not like it when other dogs approach; it makes him a little nervous. He likes to be outside in the nice weather but needs a privacy fence due to his great climbing skills. Mickey would do best in a home with no little kids and prefers to be the only animal because he's an alpha male. He's also a little afraid of the vacuum and hair dryer and will usually go to a quiet place and lay until you are done.

Marlow, shar-pei and chocolate Labrador retriever mix

Marlow is a male shar-pei and chocolate Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Marlow is the life of the party — he loves other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered. Marlow has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Notes from Marlow's caretakers:

Marlow is around one year old. He is a sweet dog; he loves to cuddle, loves attention and is learning how to play. He is very loyal and extremely protective. He seems to bond very easily to his owner and, as a result, becomes very protective. One-on-one attention is something Marlow desperately needs. He also seems to have some long-standing anxiety, possibly stemming from being abandoned. Crate-training has been tough, but he is getting better every day. Marlow doesn’t like to be left alone for any length of time; he needs someone who can devote a great deal of time and attention to making sure he adjusts safely and happily.

Boombox, pit bull terrier

Boombox is a male pit bull terrier dog in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Boombox is a lovely family dog, and children will love him. Have no fear: He is already house-trained and vaccinated.

Here's what Boombox's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him:

Boombox is a gorgeous, regal pitbull, who came to us as a stray with a horrible skin infection. This has almost fully cleared up, and he is ready for adoption. Boombox has not been extensively dog- or cat-tested but appears to want to be the only pet in the household. He loves people and is always ready for some cuddle time. Boombox is a dog who can be calm in the house and is content with his own company.

