Watch full special here: ‘All 4 Pets’ special with feral cats, foxes, new Spokespets

All the animal cuteness you need right now was packed into our new All 4 Pets Special. It aired Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Go inside a fox sanctuary, meet our brand new spokespets, match famous athletes with their dogs, and a man who helps feral cats survive the winter. Jason Carr and Priya Mann hosted the special.

Watch part 1 below

Watch part 2 below

Watch part 3 below

Watch part 4 below

📱 Psst! Pet lovers, join us by following All 4 Pets on Facebook and Instagram. To keep up to date with the local pet community, sign up for the All 4 Pets newsletter here.

📺 Should YOUR pet be next to star in an All 4 Pets promo? ENTER THURSDAY starting at 8p.m. just before the special airs!