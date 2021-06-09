How to limit pets' stress as owners return to in-person work

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing most people to isolate at home for months on end, many got to spend that extra time with their pets.

And the pets certainly loved it.

But with Michigan reopening and many people returning to in-person work, pets are being left home alone for the first time in a long time.

So what can you do to help keep your pet’s stress at bay?

Animal behavioral specialist Theresa DePorter says there are some steps you can take to help your pet get used to you leaving if you notice them behaving more anxiously than usual.

Watch the full report above to learn what behaviors to look out for, and what you can do to mitigate them.

