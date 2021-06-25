Macomb County to hold pop-up pet health clinic to meet demand

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – With so many people buying or adopting pets during the pandemic, veterinarians are busier than ever before -- and getting an appointment with one can be tough.

To help address the growing need, the Macomb County Animal Control is stepping up and offering a pet health clinic over the weekend.

Owners can take their pets to the Freedom Hill amphitheater in Sterling Heights from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The clinic will offer an array of services, including dog vaccinations, heart worm testing for cats and microchipping.

Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo believes pet owners do care about their pets’ health, but are just unable to schedule appointments with veterinarians amid this surge. That’s why the unit has stepped up to offer pet health services -- and at low prices, too.

Pet vaccinations will cost $10 a piece at the clinic. Microchipping will cost $20 per pet. The clinic is also waiving late fees for all dog licenses.

The clinic is open to anyone, whether they are a Macomb County resident or not.

