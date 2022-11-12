Get in the holiday spirit with professional festive pics of you and your furry friend

DETROIT – Hopefully, your pups at home are on the nice list because Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend to pay them a visit.

On Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies in Midtown will be hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pet and Family Santa Photo event. The event will benefit the nonprofit Dog Aide, which helps provide financial assistance to dog owners in the City of Detroit.

A professional photographer will capture a holiday photo with you and your furry friend for a minimum $5 donation.

“This is such a great opportunity to see our customers with their beloved pets, as often they are here without them while they purchase supplies regularly in our store,” wrote Dante Dasaro, vice president of business growth and development, Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies. “We are Detroit and we have always been here for Detroit residents and their pets – so to be able to do this for our customers while giving back to a vital organization in our community, Dog Aide, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

The pet store requests that all pups are brought on a leash and for cats and other animals in a carrier.

For more information, click here.

