Firefighters use pet oxygen masks to treat cats after Royal Oak house fire

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Firefighters treated three cats with pet oxygen masks Thursday morning while responding to a fire in Royal Oak.
Authorities said the fire started in the basement of a home in the 400 block of Wellesley Avenue at 9:22 a.m. Crews responded and quickly got the fire under control.
Three cats were rescued from the home and treated with oxygen masks. One person suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.