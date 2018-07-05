Firefighters use pet oxygen masks to treat cats after Royal Oak house fire

Royal Oak firefighters treat a cat with an oxygen mask on July 5, 2018. (ROFD)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Firefighters treated three cats with pet oxygen masks Thursday morning while responding to a fire in Royal Oak.

Authorities said the fire started in the basement of a home in the 400 block of Wellesley Avenue at 9:22 a.m. Crews responded and quickly got the fire under control.

Three cats were rescued from the home and treated with oxygen masks. One person suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters care for a cat after a fire in Royal Oak on July 5, 2018. (ROFD)

