Facts, figures to know about pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer continues to be a problem throughout the U.S. and the world.

With November being Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, there are a few facts and figures from the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research that might surprise some people:

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States after lung and colon cancer.

In 2020, it’s estimated that about 57,600 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 47,050 will die from it.

Every day, 1,257 people around the world are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

What are the causes of pancreatic cancer?

Factors that can cause pancreatic cancer include:

Age

Smoking

Family history

Obesity

Diabetes

Pancreatitis

What are symptoms of pancreatic cancer?

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer can include:

Stomach pain

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Mid-back pain

Jaundice

Changes in stool

Indigestion

New-onset diabetes

What steps can be taken to help prevent pancreatic cancer?

Avoiding smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and limiting alcohol are three ways to help reduce the chances of getting pancreatic cancer.

