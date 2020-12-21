During a pandemic, recognizing domestic violence is more important than ever

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We should always be talking and raising awareness about domestic violence, but during the pandemic, domestic violence has been on the rise, according to reports, with some calling it another pandemic in and of itself.

If you or a loved one is suffering, there are lots of resources out there to help.

A national hotline is available, and it’s free. You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whatever you need to talk about, the hotline is there -- and someone is always ready to listen to you or a loved one who is going through a difficult time.

There are 170 language options, and a hotline even exists for people with hearing problems, offering a video call.

The regular hotline number is 800-799-7233, and the video hotline number is 855-812-1001.

It can be scary having to deal with a domestic violence issue at home, but reaching out for help is one of the smartest things you can do.

There are so many people in the world that want the best for you, who will do anything to get you out of a bad situation.

