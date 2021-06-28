This Metro Detroit city is on the rise. And these reasons prove why.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With two world-class airports, access to three major interstates and five Class-A rail lines, the city of Romulus is a prime location for global companies to build, expand or develop.

Take the Ecorse Commons Industrial Park, for example.

With tenants like Pitney Bowes, Lasership, Hearn Industrial Services and DHL, the park is quickly reaching full capacity.

It started in 2019, when NorthPoint Development began working closely with the city of Romulus to identify the right use for 68 acres of land located adjacent to the General Motors Powertrain Plant, and 10 minutes from Ford Wayne Assembly.

With a keen interest to build a strong public-private partnership to create jobs and drive capital investment to the region, local leadership moved forward with a master plan to build 654,887 square feet of speculative industrial space.

Specifically, the industrial park consists of two Class A distribution facilities that have tapped into the abundant local labor supply that can support assembly manufacturing operations.

“We are committed to ensuring Romulus has a development process that is business-friendly and promotes the benefits of our city, while protecting the interests of residents and potential businesses alike,” Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff said. “We’re pleased to see the Ecorse Commons Industrial Park fill with tenants and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact the development will have on our community’s local economy and workforce.”

That’s not all -- many companies are choosing to do business in Romulus.

Major businesses such as Amazon, Kroger and Penske also selected Romulus as a place to do business — bringing with them a projected 2,150 jobs combined — because of the city’s standing as the region’s global logistics hub.

As the city looks to the future, it remains committed to increasing convenience and providing a range of retail options for residents.

The city of Romulus plans to continue to add new retailers to its growing list of community partners and suppliers.

This development company took notice.

NorthPoint Development is a Kansas City-based real estate development, management and leasing firm that is principally focused on industrial and multi-family markets in the central part of the United States.

“The city of Romulus offers unique value and fundamentals to the Detroit market, where we see our relationship expanding beyond this development,” said Brent Miles, CMO and founding partner with NorthPoint Development. “Romulus has been a proud and loyal partner to work with, and we hope to continue this partnership.”

NorthPoint Development is guided by the principal that taking care of our customers is the No. 1 priority.

“Our motto -- ‘Beyond The Contract’ embodies the concept that no contract can ever be written to reflect everything that will occur in a complex real estate transaction,” Miles said. “Our approach in all of our business relationships is to be fair and to operate by the ‘golden rule.’”

Learn more: Detroit Region Aerotropolis