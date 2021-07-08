What makes Ann Arbor? Its neighborhoods

Families play and draw on the mandala moon at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor is a vibrant city with distinct neighborhoods and business districts.

Oxford Companies shares a rundown of some areas to explore in the city.

Main Street Area

We love strolling down Main Street on a beautiful evening, checking out the unique shops and interesting eateries. The most walkable part of this area is between William Street and North Main Park near Felch Street. Along Main Street and on a few blocks both to the east and west, you’ll find world-class eateries, internationally inspired restaurants, and shops that carry items found nowhere else in the world.

We’re particularly fond of Kanbu Sushi Downtown, and lots of folks agree – this new eatery has a 4.7/5 rating on Google. Afternoon Delight is an Ann Arbor institution for breakfast and lunch (our team’s favorites include the sparkling raspberry lemonade soda, the Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich, and the Bonanza Bagel – a raisin bagel smothered in peanut butter, banana, sunflower seeds, and honey).

New to town is BYOC Co, a refill station for eco-friendly home cleaning and personal care products. This new shop has made a real splash in our community because of its focus on sustainability and incredible customer service. Those who enjoy Ann Arbor office space on Main Street have great proximity to these and other classic Main Street area hotspots like The Ark, Conor O’Neill’s, Vault of Midnight, and Crazy Wisdom Bookstore.

State Street District

A bit closer to the bustling and beautiful University of Michigan campus, the State Street District is full of artistic and cultural gems, as well as great dining and shopping. Ashley’s has been a mainstay in Ann Arbor for years, with a hundred beers on tap and a great bar menu – and trivia nights!

Bivouac is a beloved Ann Arbor institution, known regionally for their outerwear and fashion-forward apparel and gear. The historic and especially unique Nickels Arcade (one of the oldest retail buildings in the area, renovated recently by Yellowstone) is home to businesses, like Van Boven, that have been there for over a century, as well as new favorites like Bon Bon Bon and Comet Coffee.

Just across State Street from the Arcade is U-M’s beautiful Diag, where you’ll often find students lounging in the grass or strumming guitars. Nearby, other important landmarks include The Michigan Theater, the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology, and the Michigan Union. There’s also great Ann Arbor office space for lease in this area – in Nickels Arcade and on State Street proper – reach out to us for more info!

South University Area

In the heart of the student area of Ann Arbor, South University is a hotspot for all kinds of activity. Pinball Pete’s has been around for decades and lives within Galleria Mall, along with Gamma Piercing and some great Ann Arbor office space.

Nearby, you’ll find Vertex Coffee Roasters near the iconic “rock,” as well as Pizza House, Insomnia Cookies, and more. These tree-lined streets on the east side of downtown are also home to beautiful historic homes and student neighborhoods that are always high-energy.

Kerrytown District

Ann Arbor’s historically Black neighborhood just north of the heart of downtown (and home to the Ann Arbor African American Downtown Festival) is now also the location for the famous Zingerman’s Deli, an Ann Arbor institution.

Newer additions to Kerrytown include a vegan favorite – Detroit Street Filling Station Korean comfort food restaurant Miss Kim, and TeaHaus (where you’ll find one of the only certified tea sommeliers in the country). This cobblestone, pleasantly landscaped area of town is a popular location for all kinds of community events and celebrations, and is within walking distance of the other neighborhoods.

Southside

South of the downtown area, you’ll find one of our favorite areas of the city. Home to Oxford Companies’ home office at the 777 Building, the Southside of Ann Arbor is bursting with hidden gems and Ann Arbor treasures. Mediterrano is one of our favorite restaurants in the city, and their patio seating, right outside of the Concord building, is perfect during these warmer months.

While you’re in the area, stop by Contempo Salon Studios for a refresh of your hair or nails – and no trip to the Southside is complete without a visit to the Zingerman’s Southside area, where you can watch cheesemaking, sample pastries, and order over a dozen types of coffee from the Big Board. We’re also partial to outstanding variety and quality of Ann Arbor office space in the Southside – from Burlington to Victors Way and many more locations.