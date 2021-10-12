From eateries to juice bars, these hotspots prove Ann Arbor is a dining destination

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s not a big secret that Ann Arbor has one of the best dining scenes in the Midwest.

Our city is located extraordinarily close to family farms and longstanding agricultural producers, supplying year-round organic and sustainable produce to our restaurants and grocers – and the internationally-renowned University of Michigan supplies a constant influx and demand for innovation and creativity in the culinary arts and local food scene, as well as in every other aspect of Ann Arbor culture.

Take a stroll down iconic Main Street or through charming Kerrytown, and you’ll quickly see why Ann Arbor has a reputation for outstanding food and beverage. Those who work in Ann Arbor office space in these neighborhoods, or who live near these charming districts, are steps away from locally-driven flavors inspired by cuisines from around the world.

On the east side of downtown, the U-M campus area and State Street District also boast culinary treasures, and the up-and-coming Southside of the city features hidden gems that local foodies love. Here are a few of our favorite tasty treats throughout Ann Arbor.

With a menu “inspired by flavors from 14 different countries”, you’ll be delighted by the creative and unique offerings at Mediterrano. Stop by for lunch to indulge in rabbit ragu cavatelli with Tuscan porcini mushrooms, or try their fan-favorite vongole e fagioli – a clam and sausage dish with gigande beans, leeks, and shaved fennel.

If you’re planning to dine in the evening, you’ll have the option to order paella for two – either the traditional version with Amish chicken, rabbit, artichokes, fava beans and honey garlic aioli, or one of the other three types of paella that feature ingredients like calamari, Kauai prawns, Catalan sausage, and more.

Mediterrano is located in the Southside of Ann Arbor, near tons of other great Ann Arbor landmarks like the iconic 777 Building, where Oxford Companies is headquartered. This part of the city is full of outstanding Ann Arbor office space, and for those who work nearby, Mediterrano is a convenient and reliably delicious dining experience.

Before you’re even seated at Aventura’s trendy bar or in its dining room (or outside on its hidden gem patio), you’ll be treated to a feast for the eyes. The entire restaurant is lively and rich, like a visit to a European bazaar.

Start your culinary adventure with pan con tomate, Aventura’s take on bruschetta, or order a ton of tapas. We love the pulpo (an octopus dish), datiles de choriza (bacon-wrapped dates), and patatas bravas (the most unique and delicious crispy potatoes imaginable).

For your main course, enjoy dishes like branzino, grilled quails with chorizo, and a Spanish take on Maine lobster.

Aventura’s location on E. Washington Street is especially ideal for those who work in Ann Arbor office space in the downtown area. Located next to several buildings with Ann Arbor commercial office space, Aventura is an Ann Arbor culinary gem not to be missed.

Offering Japanese and Korean specialties, Kanbu is a relatively new addition to Ann Arbor’s restaurant scene. Located at the Liberty Plaza building in the heart of downtown, customer favorites include their sushi burritos, poke bowls, bulgogi, and seafood ramen.

Kanbu has become uber popular with University of Michigan students, Ann Arbor locals and those who work downtown in Ann Arbor office space.

Founded on the belief that natural foods can be powerfully healing, Thrive offers pure, raw, cold-pressed juices, dairy-free smoothies, breakfast menu items, toasts, salads, and coffee drinks – with a focus on convenience and accessibility.

With a main location on E. Stadium in Ann Arbor, but lots of new ways to engage in the works (especially for those working in Ann Arbor office space around the city!), Thrive is one of Ann Arbor’s most-watched food businesses. We can’t wait to see what they do next!

An Ann Arbor mainstay offering delicious Mediterranean cuisine since 1989, Amer’s is a locals’ favorite in State Street District. Bowls and smoothies, tons of sandwich options, and made-to-order crepes and omelets make Amer’s a hotspot for the breakfast and lunch crowds – especially those working in Ann Arbor office space nearby (like in Nickels Arcade and along State Street).

Our favorite is the Bananas Foster Crepe for breakfast, and the Falafel sandwich for lunch (the pita will blow your mind).