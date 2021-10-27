Veterans Week at Concordia University Ann Arbor to feature half-size replica of D.C. Vietnam memorial wall

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Concordia University Ann Arbor has planned several activities to honor veterans for “Salute to Service,” the week of November 8-14.

Though the official federal holiday of Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11 (marking the signing of The Armistice agreement that ended WWI), CUAA has a number of significant events planned on and around Nov. 11 to honor both veterans on campus and in the local community.

“Though I’ve only been at Concordia a short time, I came here because it’s clear how much CUAA cares for the veterans on campus,” said Bryant Lepic, CUAA’s new veterans outreach coordinator. “And I hope everyone will come out and take part in at least some of the activities we have planned for Veterans Week on campus.”

Veterans are honored at Concordia University Ann Arbor. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

CUAA SALUTE TO SERVICE ACTIVITIES

Purchase a star on the Blue and Gold Star Walk of Honor

For more than 100 years (since WWI), military families have used blue and gold stars to honor family members who serve. A Blue Star honors someone actively serving (or has served); a Gold Star commemorates one who was killed in action.

During Veterans Week, Concordia University Ann Arbor will be honoring veterans with stars placed along the Blue and Gold Star Walk of Honor, leading to The Moving Wall (see below). For $22, you can sponsor a star to honor someone you know. The $22 figure represents “22 A Day,” an estimate of the number of veterans lost to suicide, with all proceeds going to support Operation Barnabas.

Blue stars honoring those who actively serve are seen on the lawn at Concordia University Ann Arbor. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

Stars can be personalized with the name of the veteran you are honoring, along with the military branch and dates of service or killed in action date. At the close of Veterans Week, the stars will be yours to keep.

BUY A STAR

(Please note: The honor of a Gold Star is reserved for someone who was killed in action, not simply a veteran who has since passed away. Thank you for respecting this meaningful distinction.)

All Week:

Wall of Honor in “The Bunker”

Throughout the week, veterans and their loved ones are invited to visit “The Bunker,” CUAA’s new veterans’ space, to see the facility and add a piece of memorabilia to the Wall of Honor. This could be a unit patch, or their name tape, or anything at all they’d care to offer that represents their time of service.

Veterans Inspirational Art Show

Noon-4 p.m., Monday-Friday • Kreft Art Gallery

Throughout November, the Kreft Gallery will be hosting a very special exhibit, “Veterans Inspiring Veterans,” showcasing more than 100 works of art created by veterans.

Military service members are honored at Concordia University Ann Arbor. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

Wednesday, Nov. 10:

The Moving Wall: Opening Ceremonies

4 p.m. • Outside Earhart Manor

The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Concordia University Ann Arbor is blessed to have it on our campus from November 10-14. Though smaller in size than the original memorial, The Moving Wall makes much the same impact in terms of honoring the more than 58,000 service members who were lost in the Vietnam War.

After the opening ceremonies, The Moving Wall will be open for viewing 24 hours a day through Sunday morning, Nov. 14.

The Moving Wall in Camden, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Concordia University Ann Arbor)

Thursday, Nov. 11:

Veterans Day Ceremony with Huey Helicopter Flyover

10:30 • The Moving Wall (outside Earhart Manor)

Officially known as the Bell UH-1 Iroquois, the “Huey” helicopter was a staple of combat during the Vietnam War. It is estimated that nearly 12,000 helicopters crashed or were shot down during the war, resulting in the deaths of nearly 5,000 American pilots and crew members.

At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 (the day and time of the signing of The Armistice, the agreement that ended WWI), our veterans will be honored with a flyover by a Huey helicopter that actually flew during the Vietnam War.

Helicopter Rides

After the ceremonies, anyone interested can purchase a ride in the helicopter, with the proceeds going to help subsidize the cost of the flyover.

Concert: Seipp/Sheets Duo

7-9 p.m. • Chapel of the Holy Trinity

This unique duo, combining the sounds of brass, organ, and piano with unique, interactive video presentations, promises to deliver a Veterans Day concert like you’ve never heard before.

Saturday, Nov. 13:

5K Run: “Jet for a Vet”

8:30 a.m. • Central Campus

Run through CUAA’s beautiful campus to celebrate those who have served our country with honor. The cost is $15; all participants will receive a CUAA Veterans Week T-shirt.