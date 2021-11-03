Concordia University Ann Arbor announces upcoming Health Professions Visit Day

CUAA's inaugural physician assistant co-hort stands together in the brand new anatomy lab at CUAA's North Building.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Thinking about becoming a nurse, athletic trainer, exercise scientist, physician assistant, occupational therapist, or physical therapist? Then Concordia University Ann Arbor’s Health Professions Visit Day on Tuesday is for you.

The office of admissions invites high school students or current college students considering transferring to CUAA to a health professions focused Visit Day experience on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here’s what you can expect at Concordia’s Health Professions Visit Day:

A day-in-the-life experience of what it’s like to be a Concordia Cardinal.

A tour of our state-of-the-art North Building, where CUAA’s health professions programs are housed.

Details about Concordia’s many health professions program options, including information on clinicals and coursework.

A tour of CUAA’s central campus along the riverfront (3 miles south of the North Building), complete with a stop in the residence halls.

A timeline of Concordia’s admissions process (we’re with you every step of the way!).

SIGN UP HERE

More about health-focused programs at CUAA

Ronald and Marvel Jones School of Nursing

The Ronald and Marvel Jones School of Nursing launched its first cohort in fall 2016 and has since graduated a class of compassionate caretakers every semester since fall 2018. The state-of-the-art Center for Simulation and Innovation within the nursing wing includes five hospital rooms, eight clinic rooms, a 10-bed skills lab that acts as an emergency department, a three-room apartment, and a courtroom. The rooms are used daily as the setting for a variety of inpatient and outpatient simulations.

Ad

School of Arts and Sciences

Graduates of Concordia University Ann Arbor’s master’s in athletic training are taking the field as professionals for the first time, some scoring roles with Division 1 athletic programs right out of graduation. As a relatively new program at CUAA, two cohorts of graduates have completed the five-year program. The first group of students in May 2020 and again in May 2021. Many students considering pursuing careers in the medical field might opt to study exercise science, pharmaceutical science, biomedical sciences, or biology.

School of Health Professions

CUAA school of health professions (SHP) recently celebrated the launch of its physician assistant program, welcoming the first class of students in January 2021 and a second class of PA students beginning in January 2022. Also included in CUAA’s SHP are current undergraduate offerings in social work, diagnostic medical sonography, radiologic technology, and rehabilitation sciences.

Ad

CUAA also has an Occupational Therapy Doctorate (OTD) program beginning in 2022 and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) program beginning in 2023, pending successful candidacy status with the respective accreditation bodies.