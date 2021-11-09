Concordia University Ann Arbor’s fall 2021 ‘Concordia Vespers’ welcomes in-person worship

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Join Concordia University Ann Arbor for the biannual Concordia Vespers on Sunday, November 14 at 5 p.m. in The Chapel of the Holy Trinity.

This fall, Rev. Don Neuendorf from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor will serve as the guest preacher.

The music performed by the Concordia Choir will be an assortment of anthems by Whitacre, Farrant, JS Bach, Tallis, and Stroope.

The event is free to those who are able to attend. Capacity in The Chapel of the Holy Trinity will not be limited, and all attendees are required to wear a mask while indoors per campus policies.

History of Concordia Vespers

Beginning in fall 2018, Concordia Vespers takes place each semester in The Chapel of the Holy Trinity. Placing side by side the proclamation of the Word and important works within a historical liturgical context, Concordia Vespers invites God’s people to respond through singing and prayers, inspired through music and the teaching of God’s Word.

Ad

In the past, members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor and Boychoir of Ann Arbor have been a part of this special service that draws God’s people to His grace.

In fall 2020 and spring 2021, the music department created unique solutions to continue the tradition while taking safety precautions due to COVID-19. Last fall, the department produced a video for folks to project in their homes and worship together, virtually.

In spring 2021, only a small number of attendees were permitted (particularly, loved ones of participating Concordia Choir members), and the worship services was livestreamed and recorded.

Watch previous Concordia Vespers:

Read more on the Masterwork of Concordia Vespers by Brian Altevogt