3 ways to keep your energy bill low during the long winter months

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There is snow on the ground and the temps are only getting lower, which means winter has certainly arrived in Metro Detroit.

That means your heat is going to be on, and if you’re running on natural gas, that means your electric bill could go up.

The U.S. government recently announced that homes that use natural gas may spend 30% more than they did last year, according to DTE Energy. DTE Energy said they are well prepared for winter after locking in nearly all the needed natural gas supply before prices went up.

DTE said customers’ bills should not be impacted, but with unpredictable Michigan winters, you may want some tips on how you can keep that bill the same as it was last year.

Here are three ways you can save yourself some money:

1. Switch to a programmable thermostat: Using a thermostat that you can program to change temperatures throughout the day can save you up to $180 annually, according to DTE. Set your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and lower it a bit at night when you’re sleeping.

2. Seal air leaks throughout your house: DTE said you can save up to $200 annually if you can identify and seal air leaks in your home. You can use caulk or weather stripping on doors and windows that may have a small draft.

3. Replace your air filter: You should always be changing your air filter every few months, but changing it more often in the winter can keep it running as efficiently as possibly.

