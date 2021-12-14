Student: 5 reasons to love Concordia University Ann Arbor

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Concordia University Ann Arbor student Ellesyn Fritcha shares why she loves calling CUAA home.

Top college town

Time and time again, Ann Arbor has been rated top college town in the United States for all the things it has to offer. I can assure you, that reigns true! When I first moved to Ann Arbor for school from Indiana, I never found myself running out of options for things to do. There are endless local restaurants to visit that you will never get tired of trying and shops for you to explore around town.

The State Theatre in downtown Ann Arbor. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

Even when you think you have seen everything in Ann Arbor (impossible, in my opinion), the city of Ypsilanti is only a 5-minute drive away which offers many amazing things, too! My friends and I are constantly creating new memories because of all the opportunities this town has to offer.

Christ-centered education

There is nothing better than being surrounded by peers who love and want to praise Jesus just as much as you. Besides Daily Chapel services, there is so many opportunities to learn and grow in your faith. Athletes in Action is a great opportunity to join a Bible study group with friends and those wanting to learn more about God’s Word.

A cross pictured on CUAA's campus overlooking the Huron River. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

Even in a diverse amount of courses, the professors make it known that our priority is to be shown God’s love and how we can use our gifts after we graduate and begin our vocations.

Always friendly faculty and staff members

In every class I have taken at CUAA, the professors are more than eager to help and genuinely want to know if you’re doing well. I rarely have a class where the professor is not laughing with the students and brightening their mood. Whenever I walk into an academic building, I always see a current or past professor who smiles and says hi to me, no matter how long ago I had them in class!

CUAA Residence Life faculty and students pose for a photo. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

They are always willing to accommodate to my schedule, and help make my life as a student-athlete a little easier.

Athletics

What first caught my eye when looking into CUAA was the opportunity to continue to play the sports I love. Coming in as a freshman, I was being recruited for both basketball and tennis. I was worried about being able to play both at the collegiate level, but both coaches were more than willing to work with each other and with me to find a schedule that works.

Ellesyn Fritcha (right) poses with a teammate for a photo. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

While playing sports at CUAA, I have learned to appreciate my athletics abilities, find forever-friends in my teammates, and so many lessons that I will forever be thankful for. I wish it would never end!

Welcoming community

Not only are the faculty and staff members the friendliest I have ever met, but the community as a whole makes me feel like I am meant to be here every single day. Any time you take a walk on campus, you always find someone who is going to give you a smile and say hi to you.

Ellesyn Fritcha (bottom center) and other CUAA students. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

The opportunities to get involved on campus are endless, too. I am a part of many clubs and leadership teams, and I also see different opportunities to get involved just about every day around campus. Everyone on campus makes you feel like you’re at home, and I am forever grateful for that!

