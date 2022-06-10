New Ann Arbor lifestyle, hospitality brand hosting job fairs this month

ANN ARBOR – What if you could access everything you need within a 15-minute walk, bike, or transit ride?

That’s the vision lifestyle brand 4M is bringing to the Stadium and Industrial area on Ann Arbor’s south side -- a 15-minute neighborhood where residents can work, eat, drink, shop and socialize all in a small radius.

In 2021, 4M launched its co-living campus for professionals. The first of its kind in Ann Arbor, the property features tech-forward co-working spaces, short- and long-term leased townhomes, rentable Teslas and more. The group rounded out its transportation offerings to the downtown area by becoming a stop on the free A2GO autonomous shuttle service.

Read: Developer opens first co-living campus in Ann Arbor for professionals

Ad

At the center of 4M’s experience will be Venue, a multi-faceted destination that will include co-working areas, a bar and a restaurant featuring five different menu concepts, a market and events spaces. Formerly Lucky’s Market, construction is nearly complete at the property.

Now, 4M is searching for 85 employees to join their team.

“We’re looking for energetic, excited, driven people who can embrace a new kind of experience in employment,” said 4M co-founder Margaret Poscher. “The service model for Venue is going to be very, very different from a traditional food and beverage business.

“We’re hoping that will elevate our employees and help to get them skills that can take them further into the job market either with us or with somebody else. We will help them develop their skills in customer service, in technology and problem solving.”

The brand has developed digital tools that will improve both the employee and guest experience, said Poscher.

Ad

The hospitality industry took a major hit during the pandemic, from furloughs and closures to how wait staff are treated, Poscher said the strain is evident.

“People are feeling beaten up right now in the hospitality industry,” she said. “They’re being basically abused by customers and by managers and there’s a shortage of staff and so people are overworked. There’s all kinds of reasons why we’d want to seek to change that dynamic and bring a new dynamic to the hospitality industry by changing the working environment.”

4M is currently looking to fill the following positions:

Line cooks

Dishwashers

Concierge

Baristas

Bartenders

Runners

As a digital brand, technology will be at the center of the Venue experience. This is what distinguishes 4M from other area markets, restaurants and bars said co-founder Heidi Poscher.

“I think that the other big opportunity for people that come onboard with us is to develop skills that use digital technology to understand how we’re leveraging that technology to make their job different, better, engaging,” she said.

Ad

“At the end of the day, technology is not a substitute for excellent customer service. Only humans can provide excellent customer service, that’s what we want their help with.”

4M will be hosting job fairs on the following dates at Venue 1919 S. Industrial Hwy:

Monday, June 13: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14: 2 -6 p.m.

Thursday, June 16: Noon-4 p.m.

Interested in applying? To get started, visit www.experience4m.com/careers. Resumes can be submitted to careers@experience4m.com.

For more information about 4M, visit www.experience4m.com.